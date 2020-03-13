CowboyMaven
Cowboys & NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: President Trump Declares 'National Emergency'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - When it came to COVID-19 and the Dallas Cowboys, as of Wednesday morning, two team sources suggested to CowboysSI.com that it was "business as usual'' both inside The Star for players (the team feeling like it has a good handle on virus-related issues) and on the road for the scouting department as it readies for NFL free agency and April's NFL Draft.

Times changed. Quickly. 

CowboysSI.com Cowboys and NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: Up-to-the-Minute Updates

Friday, March 13, 2:43 p.m.: President Donald Trump announced Friday he's declaring a national emergency to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

"To unleash the full power of the federal government, I am officially declaring a national emergency,'' Trump said, adding that doing so would allow him to quickly get $50 billion to states, territories and localities "in our shared fight against this disease."

Trump added, "No resource will be spared - nothing whatsoever."

Friday, March 13, 2:15 p.m.: The NFL has issued a memo to teams prohibiting them from traveling to visit NFL Draft prospects or inviting players to their facilities.

"After considering recent medical and public safety information related to COVID-19, we have decided to prohibit in-person pre-Draft visits involving draft-eligible players effective at the end of this business day, until further notice," the league said in a statement Friday.

What does this have to do with sports? We say the recognition of the crisis from the highest power in the country - and maybe in the world - will figure to have a great influence on anybody in the sports world taking a "Let Them Eat Cake'' stance, as we write here.

Thursday, March 12, 2:26 p.m.: Major League Baseball is shutting down the opening of its 2020 season for at least two weeks.

Thursday, March 12., 1:34 p.m.: The NFL has cancelled its annual Florida owners meeting, previously set for March 29-April 1 in Florida.

Thursday, March 12, 1:33 p.m.: Sources tell CowboysSI.com that new head coach Mike McCarthy's planned pre-training camp trip to Oxnard has been cancelled. Full story here. ...

Thursday, March 12, 11:36 a.m.: Things changed on Wednesday night when the NBA opted for a hiatus from games. Other leagues - in addition to schools, churches and businesses - are following suit.

And now the NFL is opting to be proactive, in a number of areas.

*The NFL is using the phrase "operationally critical staff'' as it guides the Cowboys and other member teams in deciding which employees should be in the workplace and which can work from home, all “out of an abundance of caution and with the health and safety of our communities as our foremost priority."

As of 11:27 a.m. CT, Cowboys staffers who work on a daily basis with players inside The Star have not been informed of any major change.

*Teams will rely on the guidance of the NFL to help decided if and when entire training facilities should be temporarily shut down. At the same time, there is reportedly no change to key NFL dates, including the March 18 start of free agency.

*At least 11 of NFL's 32 teams have already canceled or postponed workouts with NFL Draft prospects. The Cowboys are not yet, as we write this, one of those teams. But the in-house conference call will help determine what comes next for the scouting department, as well as players, coaches and staffers.

