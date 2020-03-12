CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys & NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: Updates - Owners Meeting Cancelled

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - When it came to COVID-19 and the Dallas Cowboys, as of Wednesday morning, two team sources suggested to CowboysSI.com that it was "business as usual'' both inside The Star for players (the team feeling like it has a good handle on virus-related issues) and on the road for the scouting department as it readies for NFL free agency and April's NFL Draft.

Times changed. Quickly. 

CowboysSI.com Cowboys and NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: Up-to-the-Minute Updates

Thursday, March 12., 1:34 p.m.: The NFL has cancelled its annual Florida owners meeting, previously set for March 29-April 1 in Florida.

Thursday, March 12, 1:33 p.m.: Sources tell CowboysSI.com that new head coach Mike McCarthy's planned pre-training camp trip to Oxnard has been cancelled. Full story here. ...

Thursday, March 12, 11:36 a.m.: Things changed on Wednesday night when the NBA opted for a hiatus from games. Other leagues - in addition to schools, churches and businesses - are following suit.

And now the NFL is opting to be proactive, in a number of areas.

*The NFL is using the phrase "operationally critical staff'' as it guides the Cowboys and other member teams in deciding which employees should be in the workplace and which can work from home, all “out of an abundance of caution and with the health and safety of our communities as our foremost priority."

As of 11:27 a.m. CT, Cowboys staffers who work on a daily basis with players inside The Star have not been informed of any major change.

*Teams will rely on the guidance of the NFL to help decided if and when entire training facilities should be temporarily shut down. At the same time, there is reportedly no change to key NFL dates, including the March 18 start of free agency.

*At least 11 of NFL's 32 teams have already canceled or postponed workouts with NFL Draft prospects. The Cowboys are not yet, as we write this, one of those teams. But the in-house conference call will help determine what comes next for the scouting department, as well as players, coaches and staffers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sources: Due to Coronavirus, Cowboys Coach McCarthy Cancels Oxnard Visit

Coronavirus & the Dallas Cowboys Impact? Sources tell CowboysSI.cm That Coach Mike McCarthy Has Canceled his Pre-Training Camp Oxnard Visit

Mike Fisher

Cowboys and All NFL Discussing Coronavirus 'Work-From-Home' Shutdown

Health-Related Attitudes Have Shifted Quickly as The NFL and Member Teams Like the Dallas Cowboys Are Discussing a Coronavirus 'Work-From-Home' Shutdown

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Mock Draft 6.0: 'My' Mock vs. the 'Machine'

In my latest Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft, I take on TheDraftNetwork.com's simulator to try and build a better 7-round NFL draft.

Matthew Postins

NBA Takes Coronavirus Action; What are the Cowboys and NFL Waiting For?

The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL Are Often Leaders In Decisive Action. As They Watch What the NBA and the Dallas Mavericks Just Did Regarding Coronavirus - What is Football Waiting For?

Mike Fisher

Coronavirus and the NBA: Owners Favor Fan Ban or Hiatus From Games

Coronavirus and the NBA: Owners Favor Fan Ban or Hiatus From Games; The Latest from Mavs owner Mark Cuban

Mike Fisher

Coronavirus and the Cowboys: News on Hygiene Inside The Star and Scouting on the Road

Coronavirus and the Cowboys: News on Hygiene Inside The Star and Scouting on the Road as The NFL Draft Approaches

Mike Fisher

Cowboys BlitzCast: Dak, Amari and the Tricky NFL Game of 'Tag, You're It!'

On the Dallas Cowboys BlitzCast We Walk you Through Jerry and Dak and Amari and the Delicate NFL Game of 'Tag, You're It!'

Mike Fisher

NFL Free Agency Report: Will Cowboys Lose Amari Cooper to the Broncos?

The NFL Free Agency Report That Suggests The Dallas Cowboys Will Lose Amari Cooper to the Denver Broncos? Let's Consider The Hoops That Must Be Jumped Through

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Wideout Ventell Bryant Arrested for DUI

Dallas Cowboys Wideout Ventell Bryant Has Been Arrested for a DUI In His Home Town of Tampa Florida

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys Free Agency: What Does Personnel Dept. Think of Raiders Safety Karl Joseph?

The Dallas Cowboys in NFL Free Agency: A Look Inside The Star at What the Personnel Department Thinks of Raiders Safety Karl Joseph

Mike Fisher