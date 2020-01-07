CowboyMaven
Panthers Rhule: Cowboys Ex Coach Garrett Passed Over by New York (But What About Being the Giants OC?)

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett seemed to be on the verge of the NFL Coaching Game of Musical Chairs hitting the right note. ... until the New York Giants threw him off the ride.

The New York Giants were seemingly focused on Baylor's Matt Rhule, and planning on interviewing him today. But the Carolina Panthers - with whom he'd met multiple times - swooped in and closed a Tuesday morning deal with Rhule.

For a moment, that left Garrett among the Giants' candidates, with NFL Network reporting that New York today called the Cowboys to request permission to interview Garrett. Garrett mentoring QB Daniel Jones? That could've worked ...

Garrett's office at The Star has been taken over by former Super Bowl-winning Mike McCarthy. McCarthy, too, interviewed with the Giants, one of a half-dozen who did. But that's over now.

But the Giants must've had Garrett's people on one line and Joe Judge on the other line, because New York quickly chose New England Patriots special-teams coach Joe Judge for their vacancy.

The New York organization has always thought highly of Jason Garrett and he considers the New York/New Jersey area one of his "hometowns.'' But that "hometown'' list also includes Cleveland ... where the Browns have a vacancy. ... and now don't need to be in a hurry if interested in Garrett.

That is, unless, Garrett wants to hurry himself, back to New York, to work under Judge as the offensive coordinator.

