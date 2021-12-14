Peterson Reveals ‘Dream’ to Sign With Cowboys

“My dreams were to be a Cowboy … Still got time on the table because I still got some tread still left on the tires.” - Patrick Peterson

FRISCO - A year ago, sources told us that veteran star cornerback Patrick Peterson harbored a private desire to leave Arizona as a free agent and land with the Dallas Cowboys.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is again thinking about free agency for 2022.

And his Dallas desire is no longer a secret.

“Growing up,” Peterson said last week,“my dreams were to be a Cowboy. But at the end of the day, that didn’t happen … (but I’ve) still got time on the table because I still got some tread still left on the tires.”

Peterson, 31, is employed by Minnesota, which might not love this sort of talk. They are, after all, paying him $8 million for this season, a season that for Peterson has been subpar.

Sources told us a year ago that Dallas examined the idea of chasing Peterson, even to the point that team execs pondered whether he could move to safety. But the price tag helped squash the idea.

And next year? Dallas has confidence in a payoff on its draft-focused investment in a position group led by NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs.

Peterson, once the No. 5 player taken in his NFL Draft, surely understands.

“I love the game, no matter who I’m playing for,” he said. “I’m going to bring that same intensity no matter the organization.''

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!