CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Cam Newton joins Dak Prescott in Top NFL MVP odds

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - Another quarterback will compete with Dak Prescott to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award in 2020. Cam Newton went from not having a team to being in the top-10 in the latest MVP odds at MGM’s Sports Book.

After signing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, Newton is tied with Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers for the ninth-best odds to win MVP at +2500 (25-to-1).

The always-in-contention Patriots make it an intriguing bet. If Newton can win the award in New England, he’ll join Peyton Manning as the only players to win MVP with two different teams. (Cam won in 2015 with the Panthers).

Prescott currently has the fourth-best odds (+1200 or 12-to-1) to bring home the hardware. Only Patrick Mahomes (+375), Russell Wilson (+600) and Lamar Jackson (+600) are more likely to be named the league’s Most Valuable Player… No shock there.

Last season, Prescott shattered his previous career highs in passing attempts, yardage and touchdowns, despite the Cowboys’ 8-8 record.

[READ: Cowboys & COVID-19: New Reason To Sign Dak Prescott Long-Term Now]

There is no doubt the Cowboys have options when it comes to their massive arsenal of offensive weapons (Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup) at Prescott’s disposal. The addition of Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb could make the NFL’s No. 1 ranked offense even better in 2020.

Plus, year two under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and new coach Mike McCarthy’s offensive prowess… That is a solid supporting cast for Prescott.

After Prescott is Drew Brees (+1600), Tom Brady (+1600), Deshaun Watson (+1700), and Carson Wentz (+1700).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Heath Explains Jump From Cowboys To Raiders: 'Fun In Vegas'

Safety Jeff Heath Explains His NFL Free Agency Jump From the Dallas Cowboys To the Raiders: 'Fun In Vegas'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Path To Super Bowl? Stay COVID-19-Free

The 2020 Dallas Cowboys Clearest Path To The Super Bowl? Recognize The Team's Medical Staff as The MVPs And Stay COVID-19-Free

Mike Fisher

What the Dallas Cowboys Will Borrow From Patriots Belichick (No, Not Cam Or Cheating)

What the Dallas Cowboys Will Borrow From Patriots Belichick (No, Not Cam Or Cheating)

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: Cliff, Cam & The Cornerbacks

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: Cliff, Cam & The Cornerbacks - An Audio Look Inside the Top Stories From The Star, and from The NFL

Mike Fisher

Cowboys & COVID-19: New Reason To Sign Dak Prescott Long-Term Now

The Dallas Cowboys, In A COVID-19 Era, Are Discovering A New Reason To Sign QB Dak Prescott To A Long-Term Deal - And To Do It Now

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Cowboys Ex Herschel Walker: 'I Should Be In The Hall of Fame'

Dallas Cowboys Ex Herschel Walker Makes A Good Case: 'I Should Be In The Hall of Fame'

Mike Fisher

'How Can Cowboys Pay Dak, Zeke, Amari & Jamal?' (Here's How)

ESPN Wonders, 'How Can The Dallas Cowboys Pay Dak, Zeke, Amari & Jamal?' We Take A Shot At Providing An Answer

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Jamal, Jadeveon & Dallas' Most Underrated

Cowboys Sunday 1st & 10: Our Notebook Looks at Jamal Adams and Jadeveon Clowney and Dallas' Most Underrated Player

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Sued Over Alleged Dog Attack

Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Is Dealing With Legal Entanglements As He Is Sued By His Pool Cleaner Over An Alleged Dog Attack

Mike Fisher

Where Does Cowboys Rookie CeeDee Lamb '88' Rank In NFL Jersey Sales?

Where Does Dallas Cowboys Rookie CeeDee Lamb '88' Rank In NFL Jersey Sales?

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55