Cam Newton joins Dak Prescott in Top NFL MVP odds

DALLAS - Another quarterback will compete with Dak Prescott to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award in 2020. Cam Newton went from not having a team to being in the top-10 in the latest MVP odds at MGM’s Sports Book.

After signing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, Newton is tied with Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers for the ninth-best odds to win MVP at +2500 (25-to-1).

The always-in-contention Patriots make it an intriguing bet. If Newton can win the award in New England, he’ll join Peyton Manning as the only players to win MVP with two different teams. (Cam won in 2015 with the Panthers).

Prescott currently has the fourth-best odds (+1200 or 12-to-1) to bring home the hardware. Only Patrick Mahomes (+375), Russell Wilson (+600) and Lamar Jackson (+600) are more likely to be named the league’s Most Valuable Player… No shock there.

Last season, Prescott shattered his previous career highs in passing attempts, yardage and touchdowns, despite the Cowboys’ 8-8 record.

There is no doubt the Cowboys have options when it comes to their massive arsenal of offensive weapons (Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup) at Prescott’s disposal. The addition of Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb could make the NFL’s No. 1 ranked offense even better in 2020.

Plus, year two under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and new coach Mike McCarthy’s offensive prowess… That is a solid supporting cast for Prescott.

After Prescott is Drew Brees (+1600), Tom Brady (+1600), Deshaun Watson (+1700), and Carson Wentz (+1700).