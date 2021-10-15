Belichick Raves About Cowboys’ Kellen

FRISCO - You never quite know if a Bill Belichick press conference is about dispensing information about a coming foe … or about blowing sunshine about the skirt of said foe.

But I think as it regards Kellen Moore, we know which is which.know you’re doing something right as a young coach if you’re receiving praise from Bill Belichick.

Ahead of this weekend’s matchup between the Patriots and Cowboys, Belichick had some kind words of respect for Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

“I think (Kellen) Moore is one of the better offensive coordinators that we’ve faced. … It’s not just the players. It’s the scheme,” the longtime Pats coach said during a mid-week press conference.

With superstar quarterback Dak Prescott back on the field, two talented wideout options in Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb plus a two-headed backfield with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, there’s no doubt the Cowboys are blessed with some elite offensive weapons.

But as pointed out by Belichick, the system that guides this talent is equally important.

So far this year, Moore finally has the Dallas offense clicking to it’s full potential. Through five weeks, the Cowboys rank No. 2 in the league in both yards per game (439.6) and points per game (34.0).

In Sunday’s 44-20 blowout win over the New York Giants, Moore’s offense amassed 515 total yards with a balanced attack of 314 passing yards and 201 yards on the ground.

Now in his third year as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, the 33-year-old coach has captured the attention of many as a potential NFL head coach in the very near future.

Looking for his team’s fifth straight win, Moore will battle against Belichick’s defensive scheme this Sunday afternoon.

