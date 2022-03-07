'Pay Cut or Be Cut': Cowboys Offer DeMarcus Lawrence '$5 to $7 Million' Contract Reduction

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys put together a roster last season that many thought suitable for a Super Bowl run. At the very least, a deep playoff run was in order, including a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

In reality, we know the Cowboys fell short of expectations in 2021. And the roster may be changing for 2022, starting with some big names.

The latest rumor/report: The Cowboys have approached DeMarcus Lawrence about taking a paycut - and Lawrence has rejected the proposal.

One report suggests the Cowboys' offer to Lawrence represents a "$5 to $10 million'' reduction.

With Dallas currently around $21.5 million over the cap for next season, it's going to take a significant amount of manipulation to get where the Cowboys want to go - and a goodbye to both Lawrence and Amari Cooper, while robbing the roster of talent, would create $24 million of cap room.

The biggest impact could be on the defensive side of the ball, where edge rushers Lawrence and Randy Gregory could be affected. Gregory is entering free agency and should be highly-sought-after on the open market, and should command top dollar. (CowboysSI.com has reported that Gregory is Dallas' "No. 1 priority.'') Gregory can be tagged, though Dallas could use the tag on tight end Dalton Schultz.

Lawrence isn't free, but the guaranteed part of his contract is done. Meaning Dallas could save roughly $8 million by saying goodbye to one of its best defenders. (That number grows to $19 million in cap space this year in the event of a post-June 1 cut, which would then defer $11 million in dead money onto the 2023 salary cap.)

We have reported in this space that Lawrence might not agree to a pay cut or contract restructuring. The Dallas News is now reporting that.

If a stalemate holds? That would force Jones & Co. to make a hard decision.

Lawrence's current deal is for five years worth $105 million, signed back in 2019, and if cut loose by Dallas, he would also be a strong target on the open market. One team that ESPN speculated would be interested is the New York Jets, who have plenty of cap space, around $48 million.

And Lawrence might be a good fit for a team that hasn't had a double-digit sack season since 2015.

Since entering the league in 2014, Lawrence has 48.5 sacks, 100 quarterback hits, 17 forced fumbles, and 321 tackles. All while showing durability on the field. Before missing 10 games last season, Lawrence hadn't missed a game since 2016.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!