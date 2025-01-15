Perfect Cowboys coaching candidate for Dak Prescott backed up by stats
The Dallas Cowboys are in turmoil as they search for their next head coach, aiming not only to return to the playoffs but to secure their sixth Super Bowl title.
The coaching search has already begun, with three former Cowboys players' names dominating the conversation: former cornerback Deion Sanders, former quarterback Kellen Moore, and former tight end Jason Witten.
While these names are frequently mentioned by the media and Cowboys insiders, key statistics suggest that the decision may not be as complicated as it seems—especially with Kellen Moore emerging as a standout candidate.
MORE: Cowboys could find Mike McCarthy replacement with a familiar face
Bobby Belt, who covers the Dallas Cowboys for 105.3 The Fan, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some eye-opening stats about the Cowboys' performance under Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator.
The numbers reveal just how successful the offense was with Moore at the helm from 2019-2022.
- PPG: 29.7 (1st)
- YPG: 414.7 (1st)
- Yards/Play: 6.1 (2nd)
- Pass TD: 103 (2nd)
- Rush TD: 62 (3rd)
MORE: Cowboys must change something much bigger than the coaching staff
Many of Dak Prescott's improvements as a player can be attributed to Moore's guidance, making him an ideal candidate for the job.
The Cowboys' offense was outstanding with Kellen Moore calling plays. Granted, like Mike McCarthy, it didn’t lead to playoff success. However, with Moore at the helm, Dak Prescott was outstanding.
This past year under McCarthy, Prescott was on pace to have arguably his worst season in the league. For the Cowboys to get back to winning meaningful games, it will start with Prescott playing confident and calculated football.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc