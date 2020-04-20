Peter King NFL Mock Draft Gives Cowboys 2 First-Round Picks

FRISCO - We recently wrote in this space how the Dallas Cowboys could land two first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, the core of the concept being that Dallas would swap out of No. 17 and end up with Nos. 27 and 28.

But veteran NFL writer Peter King, in his Monday mock draft, has another idea.

King suggests that Dallas remains in the No. 17 slot and does this ...

There’s a big hole at safety that must be filled, and (Alabama's Xavier) McKinney’s the top safety on most boards (apologies, Grant Delpit). McKinney is a sure tackler, proficient in coverage and a very smart player. He’s the type of back-end player who could be the leader of a needy secondary for five or six years.

And then King engineers a way for Dallas to jump back into the backend of the first round to select Michigan center Cesar Ruiz. He writes:

I said at pick 18 that the Cowboys wanted to replace Travis Frederick with a solid rock in this draft, and it could well be that he’d be on the board midway through the second round with the 51st overall pick. But the Cowboys surrender their third-round pick (82 overall) to move up for a long-term center. The Niners wanted two picks - possibly one for a big-body plugger in the middle of the defensive line, one for a receiver - and this deal does the trick.

King has been big on the idea of Ruiz to Dallas. And the idea of the Niners wanting to move around in the first round is now a well-circulated one. And Dallas ending up with two first-round picks? You already know we're a fan of that one.