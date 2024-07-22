Cowboys TE named as 'cut candidate' entering training camp
Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot could be facing a tough battle to make the final 53-man roster at training camp.
Hendershot, who is in the unfortunate position of being buried behind Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, and John Stephens Jr. on the team's roster heading to Oxnard, could also have to battle Brevyn Spann-Ford.
The former undrafted free agent fell behind Ferguson during the latter's breakout 2023 campaign.
With training camp set to start on Wednesday, July 24, Hendershot is considered one of the most likely cut candidates this year.
ProFootballNetwork.com wrote, "Peyton Hendershot was active for all 17 games in 2022 after joining the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. But his playing time plummeted in 2023 and the Cowboys now have better depth at tight end. He’s a clear release candidate."
Last season, Hendershot recorded just 4 catches for 38 yards. For his career, he has 23 targets for 15 catches and two touchdowns.
It seems like it's now or never for the former Indiana Hoosier if he wants to keep his spot in Big D.
The team will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before holding the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
Dallas will hold an "Opening Ceremony" on the first weekend in Oxnard, while the first padded practice will be a week after their arrival.
