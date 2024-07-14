PFF analyst names explosive college running back as one player Cowboys should watch for in 2025
It's never to early to think about the 2025 NFL Draft and determine early and pressing needs for any team.
The Dallas Cowboys will have many questions surrounding their backfield heading into 2024. Earlier this offseason, Dallas watched as last year's starter, Tony Pollard, left during free agency to sign with the Tennessee Titans. In a corresponding move, the Cowboys welcomed back a familiar face in their former 2016 first-round pick, Ezekiel Elliott.
Signed to just a one-year deal, Elliott may prove to be useful in certain areas such as short-yardage situations. However, fans certainly should not expect to be the player he once was in Big D.
Behind Elliott are a few notable names, such as Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, and Deuce Vaughn. However, Pro Football Foucs's Trevor Sikkema has one name in mind that the Cowboys' front office should keep an eye on during the 2024 college football season.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, one of the top running backs in college football could help provide the Cowboys with a much needed spark in the backfield.
Simply put: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the best running back in college football last year. With a wide receiver background, he is a true threat as both a runner and receiver. He recorded more than 1,900 all-purpose yards with 0.55 , the sixth-highest single-season WAA score for a college running back in the PFF era. The Cowboys have the lowest-ceiling running back room in the NFL heading into 2024, and Jeanty would be an obvious fix.- Trevor Sikkema
In 2023, Jeanty put teams on notice, rushing for 1,347 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. The 5-foot-9, 210-pound running back also demonstrated his skill in the passing game, making 43 receptions for 569 yards and five touchdowns.