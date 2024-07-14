PFF analyst names explosive college running back as one player Cowboys should watch for in 2025

NFL scouts are ENAMORED with Ashton Jeanty’s game as we look toward the 2025 NFL Draft 👀



His prowess as a pass catcher, sudden elusiveness, and vision have shades of Jahmyr Gibbs, a franchise-changing player.



Expect to see Jeanty light it up for Boise State in 2024 💯 pic.twitter.com/4l86IOVZ5Y