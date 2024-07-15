PFF builds their perfect NFC East Team
Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently assembled their ideal NFC East team by selecting the best position groups from each team within the division. This approach highlights the strengths and depth of each team's specific units, such as offensive lines, secondaries, and wide receivers corps. Read on to see which Cowboys position groups made the cut.
PFF Perfect NFC East Team
Quarterback: Dak Prescott
Running Back Unit: Philadelphia Eagles
Receiving Corps: Philadelphia Eagles
Offensive Line: Philadelphia Eagles
Defensive Line: Philadelphia Eagles
Linebacker Unit: New York Giants
Secondary: Dallas Cowboys
According to PFF, the Eagles boast a more complete team compared to the rest of the NFC East. In fact, when creating their perfect NFC East team, PFF selected four out of a possible seven position groups from the Eagles, highlighting their overall dominance and depth.
Moving forward, the Cowboys' position groups could dominate this NFC East team next off-season. The Cowboys' defensive line, offensive line, and linebacker groups should show improvements this season.
The Cowboy's already have the best guard duo in the NFL and the Cowboys have a knack for drafting offensive linemen. Which is exactly what they did this off-season by selecting Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe who both look to have immediate impacts.
Dallas linebacker core with Marist Liafau, DeMarvion Overshown, and Damone Clark are young and full of potential. They brought in Eric Kendricks as well who will be impactful both on the field and went it comes to the development of their linebackers.
The Cowboys defensive line which already has Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence will need to show that they won't get bullied in the run game. This all starts with Osa Odighizuwa and former first rounder Mazi Smith who the Cowboys are banking on to be the answer for their interior defensive line problems.
PFF was quite accurate with their selections, though I believe the Commanders, having brought in Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, now possess the best linebacker group in the NFC East. It's also satisfying to see Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' secondary earning well-deserved respect from PFF.