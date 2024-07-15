PFF builds their perfect NFC East Team

Cowboys Country

PFF recently created their perfect NFC East team; however, instead of selecting individual players, they chose the best position groups. So, which Cowboys' position groups made the cut?

Koby Skillern

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently assembled their ideal NFC East team by selecting the best position groups from each team within the division. This approach highlights the strengths and depth of each team's specific units, such as offensive lines, secondaries, and wide receivers corps. Read on to see which Cowboys position groups made the cut.

PFF Perfect NFC East Team

Quarterback: Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) goes through a drill
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Running Back Unit: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands off to running back Saquon Barkley
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving Corps: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and wide receiver Joseph Ngata
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Line: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65), center Cam Jurgens (51), center Jason Kelce (62) and guard Landon Di
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Line: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98)
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Unit: New York Giants

inebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrates his sack against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Secondary: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) returns an interception for a touchdown
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

According to PFF, the Eagles boast a more complete team compared to the rest of the NFC East. In fact, when creating their perfect NFC East team, PFF selected four out of a possible seven position groups from the Eagles, highlighting their overall dominance and depth.

Moving forward, the Cowboys' position groups could dominate this NFC East team next off-season. The Cowboys' defensive line, offensive line, and linebacker groups should show improvements this season.

The Cowboy's already have the best guard duo in the NFL and the Cowboys have a knack for drafting offensive linemen. Which is exactly what they did this off-season by selecting Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe who both look to have immediate impacts.

Dallas linebacker core with Marist Liafau, DeMarvion Overshown, and Damone Clark are young and full of potential. They brought in Eric Kendricks as well who will be impactful both on the field and went it comes to the development of their linebackers.

The Cowboys defensive line which already has Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence will need to show that they won't get bullied in the run game. This all starts with Osa Odighizuwa and former first rounder Mazi Smith who the Cowboys are banking on to be the answer for their interior defensive line problems.

PFF was quite accurate with their selections, though I believe the Commanders, having brought in Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, now possess the best linebacker group in the NFC East. It's also satisfying to see Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' secondary earning well-deserved respect from PFF.

