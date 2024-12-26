Eagles make move at quarterback ahead of Dallas Cowboys game
As Sunday's full slate of NFL action in Week 17 kicks into full swing, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are ramping up their preparations for the NFC East showdown on December 29.
Both teams are dealing with significant injuries on the offensive side of the ball that could play major factors in each teams' performance.
Dallas is dealing with uncertainty surrounding star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 17: betting odds & preview
Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was absent from practice on Thursday, is trending towards missing the game.
With the questions surrounding Hurts' availability, the Eagles have made a move at quarterback.
Philadelphia has signed quarterback Ian Book to the practice squad and he will be available for Sunday's game. Tanner McKee is the only other quarterback on the roster who does not have an injury designation, with backup Kenny Pickett dealing with a rib issue.
The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas stockpiles offensive firepower
Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 17 injury report: 6 players miss practice
NFC East Power Rankings after Week 16: Cowboys can play spoiler
Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 16 risers & fallers
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 16: Cowboys hanging onto top 15