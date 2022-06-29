Cowboys Worried? Eagles Brag: We’re an ‘Unstoppable All-Star Team’

The Philadelphia Eagles made some significant and impressive moves this offseason, but was it enough for them to win the East?

FRISCO - Many so-called "experts" outside of the Philadelphia Eagles family have called their offseason moves some of the best in the league. The front office has seemingly improved the product on the field with additions like receiver A.J. Brown, linebackers Haasan Reddick and Nakobe Dean, and defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Dean is fresh off a national championship at Georgia last season and should make an immediate impact for the Eagles.

Running back Miles Sanders - who is entering his fourth season with the Eagles - is especially excited about the additions the front office has made.

“Oh man. We all feel like we’re on an All-Star team, so we feel great,” Sanders said, via CBS Sports. “We feel unstoppable, I’m not gonna lie. The vibes are great, always have been. Nick Sirianni is doing a great job just keeping the vibes right, the chemistry good. We compete a lot in practice. But we’ve gotta see. It’s gonna come down to camp, taking it day by day, putting everything together.”

Last season, the Eagles finished with a 9-8 record and second in the East to the Dallas Cowboys. They earned a Wild Card spot in the playoffs but lost to the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-15.

Even with the perceived improvement and many additions to the roster, there are still lingering questions surrounding the quarterback position and starter Jalen Hurts that were not addressed this offseason.

Some may remember a decade or so ago when then-Eagles quarterback Vince Young called the 2011 Eagles a "Dream Team" after he signed with Philadelphia. But the dream died when the team finished the season 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

Eagles fans can only hope this "All-Star team" is better than that ill-fated "Dream Team."

