Cowboys ‘Potential’ Trade : WR Jalen Reagor from Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboys are perceived to have a depth problem at receiver beyond CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup, the No. 2 wideout on the roster, is expected to miss time to start the season. While Dallas signed ex-Steelers receiver James Washington in free agency and drafted Jalen Tolbert in the third round, neither have proven production as a No. 2 receiver in the NFL.

Blogging the Boys has a possible solution: a "potential" trade for Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor.

Reagor has struggled during his tenure in Philadelphia. Additionally, when you consider the development of receiver DeVonta Smith and that the Eagles traded for Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown, Reagor's spot in Philly has become a lot less secure.

“The Eagles former first-round draft pick has unfortunately never really found his footing in Philadelphia,” Martin states. “After trading for A.J. Brown this year, and after drafting DeVonta Smith in the first-round in 2021, Reagor is at best third on the depth chart. While that’s not terrible, it’s not exactly what everyone had envisioned when he was selected 21st overall in 2020.”

We agree that Reagor would also have the chance at a fresh start and to provide versatility in Dallas. But we will take exception with a few other aspects of the idea.

“Dallas’ familiarity with Jalen Reagor, and the need for a player with his skill set, could make him an ideal trade target, even between divisional foes,” Martin writes.

Once upon a time., Dallas was thought to have a chance at drafting Reagor in 2020. So, “familiarity”? Sure, as he plays in Philly and is from TCU.

Dallas “depth problem”? Maybe. But what has Reagor accomplished that makes him superior to Washington?

And the biggest hole in the concept: our friends at BtB make the mistake of using the word “ideal” when it comes to Reagor’s match with Dallas. He averages 32 catches and 1.5 TDs per year and he’s a first-round pick who’s an odd-man out. “Ideal’ is hyperbole … and as we all know, Dallas has plenty of hyperbole. What the Cowboys could actually use is a wide receiver who’s better than Tolbert or Washington.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!