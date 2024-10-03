Steelers' Najee Harris praises Cowboys, anticipates tough matchup
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris expressed his respect for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their Sunday Night Football showdown.
Harris highlighted the Cowboys' strong organizational culture and their ability to field a competitive team despite missing key players.
MORE: Mike McCarthy's homecoming as Cowboys prepare for battle vs. Steelers
"The Cowboys have always been a good team, especially organizational-wise," Harris said. "What they bring is always a mentality for a good team. They are down a couple of guys but they got a lot of guys that are playmakers and it should be challenging."
Both teams find themselves in must-win situations. The Cowboys, currently 2-2, face a difficult stretch during October. A win in the Steel City will provide them with some much-needed momentum.
Meanwhile, the Steelers, with a 3-1 record, suffered their first loss of the season during Week Four. They still hold the top spot in the AFC North division, but the Ravens are slowly closing in on their rivals.
Harris also acknowledged the historic rivalry between the two teams, recognizing the significance of the matchup for fans.
"I'm aware of the history of being a football fan," he mentioned.
The storied rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers has captivated football fans for decades. These two pillar franchises have clashed a total of 33 times, including three thrilling encounters in the Super Bowl.
While Dallas currently leads the all-time series with 17 wins to Pittsburgh's 16, the Steelers hold a decisive 2-1 edge in Super Bowl victories.
