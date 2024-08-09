Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Preseason roster bubble; Jerry ready to move on from CeeDee?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Friday, August 9.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 31, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn (42) makes a catch during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Jul 31, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn (42) makes a catch during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Happy Friday, Cowboys Nation. Did anything happen this week?

While everyone was riding high after the joint practice between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams ahead of this weekend's preseason opener, all hell broke loose when Jerry Jones decided to be Jerry Jones in front of a mic.

Jones said there is no urgency to get a new deal done with star receiver CeeDee Lamb, and chaos ensued on social media.

Leave it to Jerry to stir things up.

While we wait for the dust to settle from his comments and prepare for what will be a busy and eventful weekend, let's check out some headlines making the rounds.

MORE: Best moments, video highlights from Cowboys-Rams joint practice

5 Cowboys on roster bubble entering preseason

Deuce Vaughn, Dallas Cowboys
Nov 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn (42) reacts during the second half against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With the NFL preseason set to kick into full swing and the Cowboys' preseason opener this weekend, who are players on the roster bubble? The Cowboys Wire takes a look at five players fighting for their spots on the roster and who could be the 53rd-man.

Is Jerry Jones ready to move on from CeeDee Lamb?

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Feb 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) participates in the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF NIcholson Fieldhouse. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After moving CeeDee Lamb to the "did not report list" and making comments about a lack of urgency to get a long-term deal done with the star receiver, is Jerry Jones ready to move on? InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the ongoing saga.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News