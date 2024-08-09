Cowboy Roundup: Preseason roster bubble; Jerry ready to move on from CeeDee?
Happy Friday, Cowboys Nation. Did anything happen this week?
While everyone was riding high after the joint practice between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams ahead of this weekend's preseason opener, all hell broke loose when Jerry Jones decided to be Jerry Jones in front of a mic.
Jones said there is no urgency to get a new deal done with star receiver CeeDee Lamb, and chaos ensued on social media.
Leave it to Jerry to stir things up.
While we wait for the dust to settle from his comments and prepare for what will be a busy and eventful weekend, let's check out some headlines making the rounds.
MORE: Best moments, video highlights from Cowboys-Rams joint practice
5 Cowboys on roster bubble entering preseason
With the NFL preseason set to kick into full swing and the Cowboys' preseason opener this weekend, who are players on the roster bubble? The Cowboys Wire takes a look at five players fighting for their spots on the roster and who could be the 53rd-man.
Is Jerry Jones ready to move on from CeeDee Lamb?
After moving CeeDee Lamb to the "did not report list" and making comments about a lack of urgency to get a long-term deal done with the star receiver, is Jerry Jones ready to move on? InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the ongoing saga.