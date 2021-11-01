Cowboys LISTEN: Did Cooper Rush Change Season?

It may not have been a perfect night, but Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush may have changed the course of the team's season.

On the final offensive drive in the fourth quarter in his first NFL start, Rush led the Cowboys on a game-winning two-minute drive that ended in an Amari Cooper touchdown, sealing a sixth straight win.

Rush finished the night completing 24 of 40 passes for 325 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception. Expectations for Rush weren't high coming into the game, but he exceeded them all and came up with the biggest play when it mattered most.

In a week where the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost, the Cowboys pulled out a much-needed road win in the most unexpected circumstances to keep pace in the NFC Playoffs race. With so many talented teams at the top of the standings, the team that earns that first-round bye and homefield advantage could be what helps send a team to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

The race could easily come down to a game or a tiebreaker, and if the Cowboys end up on top, Rush's game-winning drive can be pointed at as a big reason the Cowboys are standing where they are.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the Week 8 win for the Cowboys as they defeat the Vikings, 20-16.

They debate Rush's performance, discuss how well the defense played and what this win may mean for the Cowboys going forward.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter and JeremyBrener here

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!