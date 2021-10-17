Cowboys LISTEN: Injuries, Inactives & AB vs. Patriots

    • October 17, 2021
    Cowboys LISTEN: Captains, Injuries, Inactives & CB Anthony Brown vs. Patriots

    Locked On Cowboys: All 22 Notes: Dalton Schultz's development, Randy Gregory's dominant play and more!
    In the Dallas Cowboys' secondary, cornerback Trevon Diggs has gotten all of the attention. The second-year player has recorded six interceptions through the first five games and has received consideration for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.

    However, the corner playing opposite Diggs has also had a strong season. Anthony Brown is a six-year veteran enjoying his best season in the NFL. He already has two picks this season, matching his career high, and he scored his first NFL touchdown last week after picking off New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon.

    As Diggs mounts more attention, quarterbacks will look to avoid his direction, meaning the ball will likely head towards Brown. Yet Brown has proven that he is not an easy victim.

    Brown will share the stage today in the 4-1 Cowboys visit to New England, where Patriots coach Bill Belichick will search for “victims.” Dallas’ health, it seems, won’t give him any help; Diggs was limited all week with an ankle problem, but he’s playing. So are Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), Randy Gregory (knee) and Tyron Smith (neck).

    Inactives for Dallas: Will Grier, Israel Mukuwamu, Simi Fehoko, Bradlee Anae, and Dorance Armstrong. That means Donovan Wilson is ready to make his return to the field.

    And today’s captains at New England: Dak Prescott (offense), Leighton Vander Esch (defense) and C.J. Goodwin (special teams)

    The secondary is developing a "pick your poison" reputation and that's an incredibly dangerous place to be for opposing quarterbacks. No secondary in the NFL has more interceptions than the Cowboys and they are on pace for 34 picks this season.

    This weekend, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be forced to pick a poison, and he has thrown a pick in each of his last three games. If history holds, Brown or Diggs will likely make that four straight games.

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review the All-22 film from the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Giants. They talk about Dalton Schultz's development, why the Cowboys ran the ball so well and just how good Brown been this season.

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

