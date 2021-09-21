September 21, 2021
LISTEN: Ugly and Lucky, Cowboys Find Way to Win in Los Angeles

The Cowboys got their first win of the season on Sunday in Los Angeles, but there is still much work to be done. – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast
The Dallas Cowboys won on Sunday in almost as dramatic fashion as they lost in Week 1. It wasn’t a ‘Brady-esque’ performance by quarterback Dak Prescott, but it didn’t need to be.

READ MORE: Cowboys' Punt Block in L.A.: Bone(s)-Headed Explanation

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

In what can only be described as another nail-biting performance by the Cowboys, there were good, bad, and ugly aspects of the win.

Someway, somehow, the Cowboys managed to win a game in which they forced only one punt by their opponent, which was negated by a penalty, gave up 408 yards on defense, and scored only 20 total points.

READ MORE: La'el Collins Innocent? Can Cowboys Prove It?

As usual, nothing comes easy for the Cowboys, and they seem to make things harder on themselves from week to week.

There were some really good points about the win over the Chargers, there were some really bad things, and of course, playing along with our theme, there was one really ugly stretch that seems to be inexcusable. Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to subscribe for all the latest videos and visual content!

Then continue the conversation on our new forums, or on Twitter: @CowboysDailyPod and @IndyCarTim. To submit a question for the show please email us at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com.

CONTINUE LISTENING: Micah Matchup: Nightmare for Cowboys Foes

