Cowboys Injury Update & LISTEN: Kyler Murray Again?

The Dallas Cowboys had been riding high heading into the new year, but the Arizona Cardinals fed them a piece of humble pie in a 25-22 defeat Sunday.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Cowboys and eliminated the chance at the possibility of obtaining homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

For now they move on to practice at The Star, readying for Philly, with few major injury issues …

But beyond Saturday at the Eagles?

With the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning this past week, the Cowboys fell all the way to the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs, which has them lined up to face the pesky Cardinals once again.

A lot can change in Week 18, but if the Rams (home vs. San Francisco 49ers) and Buccaneers (home vs. Carolina Panthers) pick up wins, the Cowboys and Cardinals will meet up for a rematch.

In the playoffs, the Cowboys will have to prove they've learned from the mistakes they made against Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who threw for 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also running for 44 yards. The Cowboys had no real answer for him Sunday and that would be the key to victory in a potential playoff game.

The Cowboys struggled to collapse Murray's pocket, which allowed him to scramble several times for gains that would help extend drives. This is arguably Murray's biggest strength and what makes him so good, but the pass rush has to be more dynamic if the Cowboys want a different result in the Wild Card round.

