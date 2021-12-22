Cowboys LISTEN: 2 Roster Moves & Malik Hooker Ready To 'Break Out'

After missing nearly all of last season on injured reserve, Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was simply looking to see the field in his first season with America's Team. It's starting to work for him now ... and maybe it will soon start working for three other newcomers as well.

The Cowboys on Wednesday started the 21-day practice window for rookie tackle Josh Ball, who has been on IR all year with an ankle injury but who has been fully healthy for a time. Also rookie receiver T.J. Vasher (Non-Football Injury list) is in the same situation.

How much do the Cowboys need Ball (a late-round draft pick) and Vasher (a UDFA)? Maybe that's about the future.

But defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is off COVID today; that's a "now'' helper.''

And, increasingly, so is Malik Hooker.

After being drafted 15th overall by the Indianapolis Colts, Hooker spent four disappointing seasons before becoming a free agent this past offseason.

Hooker spent most of the offseason as a free agent before signing with the Cowboys in late July as training camp was just beginning.

The former Ohio State Buckeye has been much healthier this season, playing in every game since Week 1.

Hooker has not been a star, but he's been serviceable enough to continue to get playing time in a talented secondary. However, Hooker's performance against the New York Giants this past weekend proved why he was taken with a high draft pick to begin with.

Hooker recorded a season-high six tackles and his first interception in over two years.

He also came away with this play, which could possibly be his best play as a Cowboy.

Hooker's burst and physicality on the play to tackle Giants running back Saquon Barkley doesn't look like someone that tore his Achilles 15 months ago.

When signing him in the offseason, Dallas assumed minimal risk, but the reward was bountiful, and it looks a little bit like his performance on Sunday. ... and the Cowboys, inside The Star, believe Hooker is coming on at just the right time.

"I think you're seeing him come into his own," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Monday. "I think he's comfortable.''

