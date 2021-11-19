Cowboys LISTEN: Dak for MVP?

For the first time since his rookie year, Dak Prescott is quarterbacking a Dallas Cowboys team with at least seven wins before Thanksgiving.

Prescott and the Cowboys could make it eight wins this Sunday as they travel to face the two-time reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

It will be the first time Prescott has ever gone head-to-head with Mahomes, the 2018 league MVP. Prescott is looking to snag the 2021 honor, and a good performance this weekend could help his case tremendously.

Prescott is second in the NFL among starters in completion percentage behind Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray and fourth in the league in touchdowns with 20 despite only playing in eight games so far this season. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leads the league with 27 touchdowns through nine games, while Mahomes and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams have 25 and 24, respectively.

While Prescott doesn't have the best stats in the league, he's hanging with the top dogs in the pack and if the Cowboys emerge as the top team out of the NFC, the case is as strong as ever.

Having said that about stats ...

Prescott is the fifth player since 1950 with 6+ wins, 20+ passing TDs and a 70+ completion pct in the first 10 weeks of a season, joining Drew Brees (2018 and 2011), Peyton Manning (2013), Aaron Rodgers (2011) and Tom Brady (2007).

So, depending on how we look at the numbers ... that's quite a look

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher chats with Chris Clark of Locked On Chiefs to preview the Week 11 matchup between Kansas City and Dallas.

They discuss why Mahomes has struggled this year and if Prescott could be the MVP of the league this season.

Marcus deals with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter and JeremyBrener here

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!