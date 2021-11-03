Cowboys LISTEN: Is 2018 Draft Class a Success?

Locked On Cowboys: Should the Cowboys move La'el Collins to left tackle + grading the 2018 draft

The Dallas Cowboys will have to make some decisions this offseason on whether to retain the remaining members of their 2018 NFL Draft class.

Those that remain on the roster include linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, offensive lineman Connor Williams, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson and Michael Gallup, defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr., and tight end Dalton Schultz.

The draft class is quite a mixed bag.

Williams seems like the likeliest out of the bunch to receive a massive second deal and the Cowboys will likely offer up a contract.

Vander Esch, the first-round pick, was a Pro Bowler in his rookie year, but has struggled since and the team declined to pick up his fifth year option, leading to believe the team will move on from him after the season.

Armstrong and Gallup might receive small deals to return, but chances are other teams could reach out and offer something more lucrative on the open market.

On the contrary, some draft picks struggled early but have found success in 2021 during the Cowboys' most successful season in the past four years. Schultz and Wilson have been important parts of the offense this year and could receive offers from other teams that could be too significant to pass up. However, their contributions to the offense have put the Cowboys in a difficult position on whether or not they should be retained. Between the two, Schultz is more likely to land a bigger offer than Wilson, but the second half of the season will play an even bigger role in what decision the Cowboys will make this spring.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions including whether La'el Collins start at left tackle on Sunday.

The pair also talk about why didn't the Cowboys make a move for Von Miller at the trade deadline and grade the 2018 draft class for the Cowboys.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter and JeremyBrener here

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!