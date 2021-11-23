LISTEN: Can Cowboys' Lamb & Tyron Get Healthy in Short Week?

For the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs was arguably the biggest game of the year. Yet, "America's Team'' swung and missed -- hard.

The nine points the team scored marked the lowest offensive output by the team all season and injury was also added to insult when CeeDee Lamb left the game with a concussion.

The timing could not be worse for the team's annual Thanksgiving game and trying to rally from a demoralizing loss can be challenging for any team, let alone a banged-up one. But ...

Tuesday morning news from The Star carries some promise.

*CeeDee Lamb continues to go through concussion protocol; Dallas feels he may go Thursday.

*Tyron Smith is going to be involved in today's practice at a level that may take him beyond "limited.''

*And rookie Kelvin Joseph is back with the team after missing the Chiefs game due to a personal issue.

*Amari Cooper, of course, remains out due to COVID protocol.

Maybe, given history, there isn't much to be concerned about. The last time the Cowboys lost, they responded with a 40-point win the next week. It's unlikely that they will win by 40 Thursday against a talented Las Vegas Raiders squad, but this team has shown that it can get up after a knockdown.

The Cowboys will have to get up once again on Thursday. ... and will hopefully be healthy enough to do so.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the team's Week 11 defeat to the Chiefs.

They debate what went wrong with the offense, can they get it fixed by Thanksgiving and should you be encouraged by the defense?

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

