Cowboys LISTEN: Time to Hit Panic Button?

Sometimes the biggest reality checks come when you least expect it.

That's exactly what happened to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday afternoon in a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos at home, the team's first loss since Week 1.

The score makes the game seem a lot closer than it was because the Broncos led 30-0 before the Cowboys scored two touchdowns in garbage time.

Even though the team is 6-2 and still in first place in the NFC East by a wide margin, it has Super Bowl aspirations and this game brings up questions as to whether it is truly a contender.

Championship teams are not defined by the success they have, but rather how the team responds to adversity. For the first time in 2021, the Cowboys are facing a lot of it.

However, when responding to small amounts of adversity, the team has responded well. In Week 2 after the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys went to Los Angeles and beat a talented Chargers team on the road. Six weeks later, when facing the Minnesota Vikings without quarterback Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and the team rallied together to pull off another road victory.

Those moments have defined the season so far and it is too early to hit the panic button for the Cowboys until we see how long it takes the team to get up while they are down.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the Week 9 loss to the Broncos.

They debate what went wrong and if the Cowboys and if you should be concerned long term about the team.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

