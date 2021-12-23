LISTEN: What is Cowboys' Biggest Draft Need?

Sure, the NFL Draft is still more than four months away and the Dallas Cowboys are about to gear up for a playoff run. But it's never too early to look at what the Cowboys might need come April.

What Jerry Jones and the front office decide will hinge on what the team does with its many impending free agents. The team also has a lot of young assets that haven't gotten a lot of playing time this season.

You could point to the secondary and find an upgrade opposite Trevon Diggs, but the team spent two Day 2 picks on cornerbacks in April with Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright.

The team could also look at the defensive line, with DeMarcus Lawrence's future up in the air. But with Randy Gregory enjoying a career year, maybe he can hold the fort down for at least one more season.

Then, you flip to the offensive side of the ball and look at potential replacements for wide receiver Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz. It's hard to imagine the team being able to retain both of them with their high prices they will earn in free agency. Perhaps the team could grab an athletic tight end to put down in the middle of the field to replace (or even compliment) Schultz.

Given the team's many potential paths there is no right or wrong answer, meaning this is a good problem to have for the Cowboys.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions including their favorite Christmas game for the Cowboys, their biggest draft need in 2022 and they discuss how the Cowboys can get every seed in the NFC.

Plus, they have a spirited debate about the best Christmas movies of all time and answer more listener questions

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!