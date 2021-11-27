Cowboys LISTEN: What's Wrong With Zeke?

Locked On Cowboys: Breaking down the Thanksgiving loss to the Raiders

Since entering the league in 2016, nobody has more rushing yards than Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott is a huge part of the Cowboys' winning formula, and his subpar performance helps explain why the team fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 36-33 in overtime on Thanksgiving Day.

Elliott ran the ball nine times for 29 yards, with a one-yard touchdown run at the end of the first half. When Elliott runs for at least 50 yards, the Cowboys are 6-1. When he doesn't, they're 1-3. Thursday marked the third consecutive game in which Elliott ran for fewer than 50 yards.

For most of the season, Elliott has been nursing a knee injury. That likely affected his usage against Las Vegas.

“Yeah, I don’t know,'' he said after the loss. "I feel alright, but (the game plan) probably was (impacted).''

The Cowboys need Elliott healthy for the playoffs, which could lead to fewer touches in December and possibly even some time off.

Even with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team riding their best stretches of the season, FiveThirtyEight projects the Cowboys as an 84% chance to make the playoffs.

But the goal isn't to make the playoffs, it's to reach (and win) the Super Bowl.

In order to do that, they need Zeke to be Zeke.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool breakdown the Week 12 loss to the Raiders.

They discuss the officiating, if it truly affected the outcome and Prescott's performance.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

