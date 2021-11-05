Cowboys LISTEN: Is Dallas Rushing Dak Back?

Sunday will mark three weeks since Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott injured his calf on the final play of a thrilling overtime win over the New England Patriots.

Since then, the Cowboys have enjoyed a bye week and sat Prescott against the Minnesota Vikings last week. In his place, the team started Cooper Rush, who threw for 325 yards and the game-winning touchdown on a two-minute drive in the fourth quarter.

It seems the Cowboys have been incredibly conservative with Prescott's return, but are they being careful enough?

At 6-1, the Cowboys have legitimate Super Bowl hopes and the team knows how much harder life is without their Pro Bowl signal caller. If Prescott were to re-injure his calf, those Super Bowl hopes can be kissed goodbye.

Risking Prescott's calf on a home game against the Denver Broncos seems dangerous, but given the fact that he practiced fully Thursday, Prescott appears to be 100 percent for Sunday.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the Week 9 matchup between the Cowboys and the Broncos.

They discuss Terence Steele starting at left tackle, and how Prescott will play in his first start back since his calf injury.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

