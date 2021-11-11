Cowboys LISTEN: Look Ahead to Life Without Kellen Moore

With rumored interest of the TCU Horned Frogs being interested in hiring Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their new head coach, the Cowboys must begin to prepare for life without their star offensive coordinator.

Whether Moore takes the TCU job or not - odds are against it - he will be in line for some high-profile head coaching gigs in college and the pros very soon, as early as this upcoming offseason.

Moore has been on the Cowboys' coaching staff since 2018 and served as the team's offensive coordinator since 2019.

In 2019, Moore's first year as OC, quarterback Dak Prescott threw for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. This season, he's completing a career-high 73 percent of his passes.

Moore has brought out the best in Prescott, so if he leaves it does raise concerns of whether his successor will be able to continue bringing out the best of the Cowboys signal caller.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions, including one that regards who the team's emergency kicker could be this weekend with Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 list.

The pair also talk about when will Tyron Smith return to the lineup and who could replace Moore as the offensive coordinator if he leaves in the offseason.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

