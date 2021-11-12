Cowboys LISTEN: Life Without Kellen (And Without Tyron?)

Locked On Cowboys: Look for Steele at left tackle on Sunday. Look for Moore to work to find ways to help him.

With rumored interest of the TCU Horned Frogs being interested in hiring Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their new head coach, the Cowboys must begin to prepare for life without their star offensive coordinator.

No, Moore is not taking the TCU job. But he will be in line for some high-profile head coaching gigs in college and the pros very soon, as early as this upcoming offseason. (Our Mike Fisher keeps insisting on a Las Vegas Raiders connection with Moore. Something to watch.)

Moore has been on the Cowboys' coaching staff since 2018 and served as the team's offensive coordinator since 2019. And his immediate duty: Get the Dallas untracked this weekend against a visiting Falcons team that almost surely get to chase around the Cowboys QB without the benefit of having left tackle Tyron Smith as a bodyguard.

Tyron has an ankle issue, and the Cowboys continue to hang onto hope, on Friday coach Mike McCarthy repeating that if the All-Pro can't practice on Saturday, he won't play Sunday. That's almost a given, but know this, too: Terence Steele, even on Friday, is taking all the first-team reps at left tackle, as he's done all week.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 1053thefan on Friday that while he's optimistic about Tyron's eventual return - “He’s progressing,'' Jones said - caution is also being used.

“We have a long season to go,” Jones said.

Look for Steele at left tackle on Sunday. Look for Moore to work to find ways to help him.

In 2019, Moore's first year as coordinator, quarterback Dak Prescott threw for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. This season, he's completing a career-high 73 percent of his passes.

Moore has brought out the best in Prescott, so if he leaves it does raise concerns of whether his successor will be able to continue bringing out the best of the Cowboys signal caller.

