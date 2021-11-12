Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: Cowboys vs. Falcons - Dallas Makes Final Injury Decision on Tyron Smith

    Locked On Cowboys: Look for Steele at left tackle on Sunday. Look for Moore to work to find ways to help him.
    Author:

    With rumored interest of the TCU Horned Frogs being interested in hiring Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their new head coach, the Cowboys must begin to prepare for life without their star offensive coordinator.

    No, Moore is not taking the TCU job. But he will be in line for some high-profile head coaching gigs in college and the pros very soon, as early as this upcoming offseason. (Our Mike Fisher keeps insisting on a Las Vegas Raiders connection with Moore. Something to watch.)

    Moore has been on the Cowboys' coaching staff since 2018 and served as the team's offensive coordinator since 2019. And his immediate duty: Get the Dallas untracked this weekend against a visiting Falcons team that almost surely get to chase around the Cowboys QB without the benefit of having left tackle Tyron Smith as a bodyguard.

    Tyron has an ankle issue, and the Cowboys continued to hang onto hope, on Friday coach Mike McCarthy repeating that if the All-Pro can't practice on Saturday, he won't play Sunday. 

    But … That's that. Tyron is out.

    Terence Steele, even on Friday, was taking all the first-team reps at left tackle, as he's done all week.

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 1053thefan on Friday that while he's optimistic about Tyron's eventual return - “He’s progressing,'' Jones said - caution is also being used.

    “We have a long season to go,” Jones said.

    Look for Steele at left tackle on Sunday. Look for Moore to work to find ways to help him.

    No image description

    kellen tyron
    Play

    BREAKING: Cowboys Make Final Injury Decision on Tyron Smith

    Locked On Cowboys: Look for Steele at left tackle on Sunday. Look for Moore to work to find ways to help him.

    30 seconds ago
    8ADA202D-6DF0-4D0B-913E-75A527679C4E
    Play

    Cowboys Play 'Brotherhood Bingo': Here's Why

    McCarthy's view of Cowboys team meetings? They "needed to loosen up a little bit," so out comes "Brotherhood Bingo.''

    3 hours ago
    mccarthy dak
    Play

    McConfusion: Cowboys Can't Defend Foolish Dak Decision

    Mac overplays Dak, Jokic is our new hero and it doesn't add up for the Rangers' rookie, all in this week's DFW sports notebook ...

    5 hours ago

    In 2019, Moore's first year as coordinator, quarterback Dak Prescott threw for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. This season, he's completing a career-high 73 percent of his passes.

    Moore has brought out the best in Prescott, so if he leaves it does raise concerns of whether his successor will be able to continue bringing out the best of the Cowboys signal caller.

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions, including one that regards who the team's emergency kicker this weekend with Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 list.

    The pair also talk about when will Tyron return to the lineup and who could replace Moore as the offensive coordinator if he leaves in the offseason.

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

    Follow FishSports on Twitter and JeremyBrener here

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    kellen tyron
    News

    BREAKING: Cowboys Make Final Injury Decision on Tyron Smith

    30 seconds ago
    8ADA202D-6DF0-4D0B-913E-75A527679C4E
    News

    Cowboys Play 'Brotherhood Bingo': Here's Why

    3 hours ago
    mccarthy dak
    News

    McConfusion: Cowboys Can't Defend Foolish Dak Decision

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17070017_168388359_lowres
    News

    Cowboys vs. Falcons GAMEDAY: Bounce-Back?

    6 hours ago
    tank gregory
    News

    With Gregory Out, What Tank Says About Cowboys Injury Comeback

    21 hours ago
    0C7DF8F6-A15E-4050-84B5-8259FAB69DD1
    News

    Rams OBJ vs. Cowboys Gallup: The Better WR?

    22 hours ago
    gregory att clutch
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: Gregory Moved to IR

    23 hours ago
    dak kellen run
    News

    Dak Admits 'Overconfidence' May Have Led to Cowboys Loss, Talks ‘Addiction of Winning’

    Nov 11, 2021