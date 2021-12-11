LISTEN: Cowboys' Key To Beating Washington?

Earlier in the season when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Atlanta Falcons, the team got off to an incredibly fast start. They put their foot on the gas and found themselves up 33 points at halftime.

While that probably won't happen again this weekend on the road against the Washington Football Team, getting off to a hot start is crucial for the Cowboys.

Washington's formula for winning has been built off of a sound defensive front and the ability to run the football and win the game on long fourth-quarter drives. With Washington at home Sunday, it becomes even more important to get off to a quick lead to force Washington out of its rhythm and game plan.

By scoring early and often, it will force Taylor Heinicke and the offense to win the game by throwing the ball. It's something Washington is capable of, but it's not its strong suit. Washington loves to win the game on the ground and the way to beat teams like that is to go through the air and force them to play your style. With CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper in Cowboys jerseys, you have the ingredients to do just that. Dak Prescott will have to utilize his receivers from the jump if the Cowboys want to win Sunday.

