LISTEN: Cowboys' Best Strategy to Beat Bridgewater's Broncos?

The last time Dak Prescott and Teddy Bridgewater faced each other in a game, it wasn't too pretty.

Bridgewater threw for a mere 193 yards as the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. But four drives that ended in field goals were enough to beat the Prescott's Cowboys, who only managed nine points. Given how the Cowboys offense has been with Prescott under center this season, that 12-9 result is probably not going to happen again this weekend.

The Cowboys average 454.9 yards per game on offense, which is the league's best mark. That means in order for the Broncos to win this game, they are going to have to put up a boatload of points.

The Broncos will have a challenge, considering they are the 23rd-best scoring offense this season, averaging only 19.6 points per game. The team will also be without top target Noah Fant, who landed on the COVID-19 list this week after a positive test. The odds are stacked against the Broncos and in order to win this weekend Bridgewater will have to have his best game of the season.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, host Marcus Mosher talks with Cody Roark of Locked on Broncos to preview the Week 9 matchup between the Cowboys and Broncos.

They debate if Bridgewater is good enough to beat the defense for the Cowboys, and how healthy Prescott is against to suit up this Sunday.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

