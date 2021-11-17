Cowboys LISTEN: DeMarcus Lawrence Out; Can Trysten Hill Help?

It took Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill 399 days after tearing his ACL to return to the football field in an NFL game.

Hill, the 58th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was once seen as a huge part of the Cowboys' future on the defensive line. But he's faced a number of obstacles since joining the league out of UCF, his knee injury being the latest one.

While he hasn't lived up to his pre-draft hype, the Cowboys could certainly use him in the second half of the season. The front seven has been throttled by injuries, with Neville Gallimore, DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory all shelved. Rookie Osa Odighizuwa and veteran Carlos Watkins have held down the, but it has led to a unit that has been subpar. The defense has allowed 131.3 rushing yards per game in the last three contests.

With the game out of reach this past Sunday, it gave Hill a great opportunity to shed some rust and get some live reps. He finished with a pair of tackles in 15 defensive snaps.

The sample size wasn't large, and it came in an unimportant part of the game, but if Hill can continue to grow and be a part of the defensive line down the stretch, the Cowboys could become even stronger.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review the All-22 film from the Cowboys' Week 10 win over the Falcons.

They discuss Terence Steele's performance at left tackle, how did Trysten Hill perform in his 2021 debut and why CeeDee Lamb is so unstoppable when he is playing in the slot.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

