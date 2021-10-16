Cowboys LISTEN: Dallas Signs 2 to Offense

    • October 16, 2021
    Cowboys LISTEN: Dallas Makes 3 Roster Moves Ahead of Patriots Showdown

    Locked On: Cowboys vs. Patriots Week 6 Preview - With Two Signed Additions
    Author:

    The Dallas Cowboys' offense has been on a tear this season.

    The Cowboys are second in the NFL in scoring, averaging 34 points per game and second in yards, averaging just under 440 yards per game.

    It's going to be quite the test for the New England Patriots this weekend as the Cowboys come into town for a visit. ... and now the Cowboys have two "new'' full-time additions.

    The Cowboys are signing rookie fullback Nick Ralston (of Argyle, Texas), along with tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, to the 53-man roster. The pair had been regular weekend call-ups to the varsity but were out of standard elevations .. so to move them up this time, they needed to be signed. (Offensive lineman Brandon Knight will be waived as part of the shuffle.)

    However, the Patriots are capable of stopping a strong offense. The defense is ranked fifth in the NFL in yards allowed, giving up 317.6 yards per game. Two weeks ago against former quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots allowed just 19 points.

    The team has yet to give up more than 22 points in a game, doing so last week against the Houston Texans.

    If the Patriots want to continue this pace against the Cowboys this weekend, stopping the run is the first key. (See: How Belichick will Attack Dak.) Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have been arguably the best backfield in the league this season. The Pats are better defending the pass than the run, so putting an emphasis on stopping the run this week will be a huge benefit. The question is, will Elliott and Pollard simply be too much for the front seven?

    OXNARD, CA - JULY 24: Fullback Nick Ralston #46 of the Dallas Cowboys participates in drills during training camp at River Ridge Complex on July 24, 2021 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the matchup between the Cowboys and Patriots in Week 6.

    They discuss how the Patriots might try to slow down the Cowboys' offense, and what trick plays New England might use. 

    Plus, the pair touch on the most recent injury news to Tyron Smith and Trevon Diggs and if they will play in Week 6.

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

    OXNARD, CA - JULY 24: Fullback Nick Ralston #46 of the Dallas Cowboys participates in drills during training camp at River Ridge Complex on July 24, 2021 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
