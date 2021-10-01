LISTEN: Can Cowboys Protect Dak vs. Panthers' No. 1 Defense?

No team has sacked the quarterback more through three weeks than the Carolina Panthers. Their pass rush has been absolutely filthy so far this season, getting to opposing quarterbacks a whopping 14 times.

This week, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is on their hit list.

In addition to recording the most sacks, the Panthers have allowed the fewest yards in the first three weeks of the season.

It's a tall task for the offensive line, which has only allowed Prescott to be sacked six times through three games.

Despite several changes already, the offensive line has been solid and has been the backbone of a very successful unit. But it hasn't faced a defense quite like Carolina's.

The key to beating a ferocious pass rush is to get rid of the ball quickly. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will likely dial up more screen passes and quick slant routes into the game plan this week rather than deep balls to gamble on.

We should also expect the Cowboys to establish a running game early, considering how successful Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have been as a duo.

So while the Panthers may pose as the biggest test this offense has seen this season, the Cowboys have the talent to move the ball and score points on anyone.

