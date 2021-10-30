Cowboys LISTEN: ‘I Feel Confident,’ Says Rush; Dak Injury Update

After limiting their starting quarterback in practice all week, the Dallas Cowboys listed Dak Prescott as questionable ahead of Sunday night's Halloween showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

And Cooper Rush insists he’s ready, just in case. Said the Cowboys backup QB, who will start if the Dallas medical staff opts to hold back Dak: “I feel good. … I’ve been in this offense for a while. I feel confident.”

Jerry Jones is both a believer in Rush and a believer regarding if Prescott will play.

Jones, via 105.3 The Fan: “I’d like to think Dak can go and will think that. We’ll see how things work at practice, but I’d say things are looking good right now about Dak. … He’s preparing to play.”

In the case things change before or during Sunday's game. Rush will be waiting in the wings.

"I think he's just outstanding at executing our offense,” Jones said of Rush. “He really makes outstanding decisions. He gives us the ability to maximize our supporting cast around him. We have the full playbook with him. That's a big deal."

Rush has just one career completion and six appearances for the Cowboys since 2017, all in relief.

While Rush won the competitive backup quarterback battle during training camp, he did not win by a landslide.

The team feels confident Rush can perform if called upon, but should he play Sunday, expect running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard's workloads to increase.

Even with Prescott not 100 percent, this is likely going to be a game where the Cowboys try to win the game in the trenches.

And when will Dallas make the decision? Saturday is “launch practice.” Prescott will push to take first-team snaps, which has been Rush’s domain for most of the week. That workout will be central to the decision.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the Week 8 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

The pair update the listeners on Prescott's current status, what the offense will look like if Rush has to start and the best way to stop Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

