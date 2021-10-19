Cowboys LISTEN: Does La'el Collins Deserve Starting Job Back?

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins was officially reinstated Monday after serving his five-game suspension for violating the NFL's drug policy.

Since Collins was suspended, the Cowboys are riding a five-game win streak with Terence Steele starting at right tackle.

Now, head coach Mike McCarthy has a big decision to make. Will he go back to his experienced starter in Collins or will he ride the hot hand in Steele, who has played well as the new starter.

McCarthy declined to tell reporters who would start following the team's bye week, but did say that Collins "looks good" in his return.

“I’m excited to get him in the full mix after the bye week,” McCarthy said.

The team has been given the week off for the bye week to re-charge and heal themselves heading into the second part of the season. When practice resumes next week we'll get a clear picture of who starts Halloween afternoon in Minneapolis.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer listeners' Twitter questions, including who should start at right tackle between Collins and Steele.

Plus, they talk about what players the Cowboys could target in the trade market, and where Micah Parsons best fits on the defense.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

