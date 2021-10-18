Cowboys LISTEN: Does Win Over Patriots Mean More?

    • October 18, 2021
    Locked On Cowboys: Victory Monday: Cowboys beat Patriots, 35-29
    Author:

    The Dallas Cowboys' 35-29 win over the New England Patriots wasn't just an ordinary win. Why?

    It marked the first time the Cowboys beat Bill Belichick in over 30 years, but more importantly, it kept them at pace with the second-best record in the NFC at 5-1, trailing only the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams with that 5-1 mark.

    The Cowboys were trailing for majority of the game, but found ways to claw back every time the team faced adversity, especially in the exhilarating fourth quarter.

    The offense and defense both pitched in for the win during the fourth quarter when cornerback Trevon Diggs continued his historic run with a pick-six for his seventh interception of the season to take the lead. Dak Prescott then led a sound drive under two minutes to set up Greg Zuerlein for the game-tying field goal.

    Prescott rose to the occasion again in overtime by tossing the game-winning touchdown to CeeDee Lamb from 35 yards.

    The Cowboys' win in Foxborough proved that the team can win in a hostile environment against the odds and come in the clutch when it counts.

    This win is a huge confidence boost and makes them just as dangerous as any team in the NFL.

    59 seconds ago
    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the Cowboys picking up their fifth straight win.

    The pair talk about the dramatic OT win against the Patriots, Prescott's performance and why this was such a big victory for the Cowboys going forward. 

    They also debate how well the defense played, including Trevon Diggs' league-leading seventh interception.

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

