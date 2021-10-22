LISTEN: Do Cowboys Need No. 1 Seed?

    • October 22, 2021
    LISTEN: Do Cowboys Need NFL Playoffs No. 1 Seed?

    Locked On Cowboys: Do The Cowboys Need The No. 1 Seed?
    Heading into the bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are winners of five straight. At 5-1, they would be tied for the top record in the AFC, but they are part of the more competitive NFC, which has five teams with five or more wins.

    The Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams stand with the Cowboys at 5-1, while the Arizona Cardinals remain undefeated at 6-0.

    The Cowboys' lone loss comes at the hands of the Buccaneers, in a two-point loss on the road. If that game was at home, could the Cowboys have won the game? Maybe they would be level with the Cardinals at 6-0.

    Luckily for Dallas, it plays in a division where no other team will truly challenge it for the division.

    The Cowboys should strive for the top seed, because the NFC Playoffs will be extremely competitive and any small advantage could propel one team to the Super Bowl in LA.

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions, including if the Cowboys need the No. 1 seed.

    Cowboys - McCarthy Patriots
    The pair also talk about how much credit does Mike McCarthy deserve and how has Kellen Moore evolved as a play-caller since 2019?

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

