Cowboys LISTEN: Should Dallas Trade La'el Collins or Michael Gallup?

With the NFL trade deadline just one week away, the 5-1 Dallas Cowboys are expected to be buyers as they look for a piece to fortify their team for the stretch run of the season.

However, there are some players who could be on their way out of Dallas.

Offensive lineman La'el Collins, who still has two years left on his contract, has been sidelined since Week 1 after violating the league's substance abuse policy. In his absence, second-year tackle Terence Steele has filled in and the Cowboys have yet to lose.

The same could be said for wide receiver Michael Gallup, who is scheduled to hit free agency this spring. The fourth-year wideout has been replaced in the lineup by Cedrick Wilson, and he's played some of the best football of his career in the past five games.

Teams can never have too much depth in the NFL, so the Cowboys are presented with a good problem. The question remains: Will the Cowboys hold 'em or fold 'em?

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss who is more important to the Dallas Cowboys between Collins and Gallup?

Plus, they talk about resting players, who will play more snaps between rookie cornerbacks Nahshon Wright and Kelvin Joseph.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

