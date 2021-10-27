    • October 27, 2021
    Cowboys LISTEN: Should Von Miller be Trade Target?

    Locked On Cowboys: Trade Show: Will the Cowboys make a trade?
    With the NFL Trade Deadline less than a week away, the clock is ticking for the Dallas Cowboys if they want to make a move to set themselves up for a Super Bowl run.

    The current roster is extremely talented, but would the addition of one more piece be what this team needs to get over the top?

    If the Cowboys make a trade, it won't be to get a small fish, and they cannot break the bank. That's why Dallas native and Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller fits this team like a glove.

    The Cowboys' pass rush is waiting for the return of DeMarcus Lawrence after breaking his foot earlier in the year. The pass rush averages 1.8 sacks per game, which ranks 27th overall in the NFL.

    Miller has 4.5 sacks, which would lead the Cowboys.

    Another incentive to add Miller is that he is merely a rental. He'll hit free agency this spring, which lowers the price that he would be traded for. At most, the Cowboys would have to sacrifice a Day 2 pick for Miller, a price you should be willing to pay for a Hall-of-Fame linebacker.

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss several trades the Cowboys may consider making before the trade deadline. 

    Could Miller be a potential target and would it make sense to trade away Blake Jarwin? 

    Plus, they talk about Terence Steele starting over La'el Collins at right tackle and if that is the right move for the team this week.

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

