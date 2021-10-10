LISTEN: Where Can Cowboys Gain Edge vs. Giants?

The Dallas Cowboys win games with a smash-mouth football identity.

The offense has run for more yards than 30 NFL teams, with only the Cleveland Browns rushing for more yardage.

If the Cowboys want to win their fourth consecutive game Sunday, running the ball should be an enormous part of the offensive game plan.

Even with Ezekiel Elliott questionable for the contest - as he insists he’ll play -the team has reinforcements.

For one thing, there are the Saturday call-ups: The Cowboys elevated tight Jeremy Sprinkle and fullback Nick Ralston from the practice squad.

The Cowboys are the only team in the NFL with two rushers over 250 yards, with Elliott and Tony Pollard reaching the milestone.

The Giants rank 13th in rushing yards allowed, giving up 122.8 yards per contest and 4.5 yards per carry.

Last week, the Giants allowed New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara to run for 120 yards on 26 attempts.

If the Cowboys' offense can play keep away and allow Elliott and Pollard to run over the Giants' front seven, it could be a long day for the cellar dwellers of the NFC East.

READ MORE: Cowboys Injury Update vs. Giants: Ezekiel Elliott & Amari Cooper - ‘Questionable’

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the Week 5 matchup between the Cowboys and the Giants.

They discuss where the Cowboys have the biggest advantage and why quarterback Daniel Jones is better than people may think.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys Jettisoning Jaylon: Too Many Bucks, Not Enough Bang