LISTEN: Can Cowboys Fix Horrific Run D?

The Dallas Cowboys rank sixth in the league in rushing yards allowed with 808 yards. But 190 of those yards came last week against the Denver Broncos in the team's 30-16 loss on Sunday.

It was unquestionably the rush defense's poorest performance of the season, allowing running back Javonte Williams to rumble for a career-high 111 yards. His previous best was 64.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed the second-most rushing yards in the league, which is why this year's unit has in general been a pleasant surprise. However, last week showed some bad habits the team had consistently shown all of last season.

Whether these bad habits become a pattern comes down to this weekend's game against the Atlanta Falcons, the team ranked 31st in rushing yards in the NFL. This means that the Cowboys should have a bounce-back game, but … another poor showing could expose some real issues that have to be fixed before considering this team as a true contender.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review their All-22 notes from the team's Week 9 loss to the Broncos.

They discuss if the offense is broken and why the defense struggled to stop the run.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter and JeremyBrener here

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!