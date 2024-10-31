Potential Cowboys trade would cause the fanbase to believe once again
It would take a football fan viewing one Dallas Cowboys game to determine this team's greatest weakness. The running back room has been the downfall of the Cowboys' offense, a unit that was set up for failure before the season even began.
But what if the front office finally took accountability and made a change within the unit? Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News has a hypothetical trade for the Cowboys that would shake the very foundation of the entire NFL.
Iyer continues to follow the Cowboys' all-in mantra by saying the franchise should trade for Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns.
"The Browns need to get Chubb to a contending team's backfield. The Cowboys scream "good fit," as they've resorted to Dalvin Cook for help. This makes sense for both teams if the Cowboys are willing to part with a mid-tier trade asset."
While this would be a dream scenario for Cowboys fans, are we sure that the team is a contender? Yes, Chubb would bring the running game to levels yet seen this season, but an injured defense paired with a struggling offensive line and wide receiver room doesn't really spell contender.
A fan can wish, right?
