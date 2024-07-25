Presser shows Cowboys continue to fumble contract negotiations
The opening of the Dallas Cowboys training camp means that the front office and head coach Mike McCarthy had to do something they would rather not: answer questions from the media.
Of course, the major topic of concern is how the team will be able to re-sign Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons.
According to Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, "It's not easy."
Great players want to be paid what they feel they deserve.
For the Cowboys, the franchise will have to make three difficult decisions regarding the three best players on the team. Jones mentioned that Parsons and Lamb would like to be the highest-paid non-quarterback players in the league, while Prescott would like the Brinks truck backed up to his residence as well.
It feels that these negotiations are not going the way the front office hoped. This means it doesn't seem like the Cowboys will be keeping all three players.
As if the decisions that have to be made were not hard enough, the Cowboys owner wanted to let everyone know that fans are still craving Cowboys football by selling out the team's season ticket allotment in record time.
This is definitely news you want to gloat about when saying that finding money for the faces of the franchise has been difficult.
