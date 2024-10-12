Primetime Dak: Cowboys QB ranks with the best ever in primetime games
Last week in a Sunday night primetime matchup, on Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to another comeback win, this time in spectacular fashion. Despite turning the ball over three times, Prescott finished the game by orchestrating a 15-play, 70-yard drive, culminating in a game-winning touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert with 20 seconds remaining.
Dak Prescott is now 2-0 in primetime this season and boasts an impressive 27-11 career record, giving him a .710 winning percentage.
CeeDee Lamb will be back to his All-Pro form against the Detroit Lions
Only three quarterbacks in NFL history have a better primetime record, all of whom are Hall of Famers: Steve Young (.767, 23-7), Joe Montana (.733, 22-8), and Peyton Manning (.723, 47-18).
After Monday night's game, Patrick Mahomes now joins the elite list of quarterbacks with over a .700 winning percentage in primetime, boasting a 24-10 record (.706).
If there’s ever a stat that justifies Dak Prescott’s lucrative contract, look no further than his primetime record. Prescott has consistently delivered when the lights are brightest, and it’s only a matter of time before that clutch gene translates into the long-awaited playoff success.
