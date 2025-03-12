Pro Bowl DE Demarcus Lawrence departs Cowboys for new NFC team
One chapter closes, and another begins for now former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.
After 11 seasons repping the star, the long-time defender, per his agent David Carter, will join the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year deal worth $42 million with $18 million guaranteed.
Lawrence's move to Seattle reunites him with his former defensive line coach and current Seahawks defensive coordinator, Aden Durde, who coached Lawrence in Dallas from 2021 to 2023.
The Cowboys drafted Lawrence in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State. Lawrence was the team's longest-tenured player, alongside the recently retired and future hall of famer Zack Martin, who shared the spotlight in the same draft class.
During his time in Dallas, Lawrence recorded 450 tackles, 61.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, 154 pressures, 97 tackles for loss, and 126 quarterback hits.
A foot injury in Week Four of 2024 ended Lawrence's season.
Overall, for his efforts as one of the team's most consistent and dominant defensive players, Lawrence was voted to the Pro Bowl four times during his Cowboy tenure and was named a Second-team All-Pro in 2017, the year in which he led the Cowboys with 14.5 sacks.
