‘Proposed’ Trade Sends Cowboys Lineman to Browns

So why is Dallas wanting to trade away tackles again? And why do the Cowboys need linebackers?

FRISCO - The Dear Reader will note that we put the word “proposed trade” in quote marks to illustrate that, yeah, it’s “proposed.”

By a sportswriter.

Not by an actual NFL team.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, we are happy to say, doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously on this regular project of his, “proposing” trades.

But he presents his ideas seriously.

So … should we take seriously one of his Dallas Cowboys ideas?

With the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline coming, we’ve looked into the Joe Haden “rumor” involving Dallas and we’ve examined the ramifications of QB trades involving Deshaun Watson and Tua Tagovailoa. So, exploring is fun …

He notes that the Cleveland Browns “have to be nervously eyeing their trainer's room each week” because of their offensive line issues.

So, he writes, “adding a veteran tackle is something they would likely love to do if the right opportunity arises.”

And he sees Dallas’ Ty Nsekhe as that “opportunity,” suggesting that “Nsekhe could be expendable.”

Our problem with that logic: Dallas just went through a disastrous 2020 made that way due to injuries to QB Dak Prescott and his O-line. And even this year, they’ve experienced a suspension for tackle La’el Collins and two injuries scares in one week for tackle Tyron Smith.

So why is Dallas wanting to trade away tackles again?

Barnell’s weird “why” is his belief that Dallas “would get back linebacker depth in Wilson,” as he believes a “replacement” is needed for the released-to-the-Packers linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Um … Jaylon was released because he was already being replaced in Dallas, slipping to the fifth spot on the totem pole of a team that starts two linebackers, and slipping behind rookie Jabril Cox.

You, Dear Reader, may have noticed over the weekend that the Houston Texans cut veteran linebacker Joe Thomas, who was highly-respected as a player in Dallas and who before that played for coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay.

Dallas didn’t blink. Dallas has its backup linebackers. And it says here that Dallas has no reason to sell off its tackles, either.

